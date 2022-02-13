GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — High school students in Marshall County will soon get the chance to see the some of the opportunities they’ll have for college or careers after graduation.

The Marshall Technical School (MTS) will host a “College and Career Night” on February 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event offers high school students and their parents a chance to meet with collegiate and industry representatives to discuss whatever they want when it comes to post-secondary education and employment.

The event will also give students an opportunity to get help with FAFSA.

MTS is located at 12312 U.S. Highway 431 South in Guntersville. For more information, contact otinger.angie@marshallk12.org or visit MTS on Facebook here.