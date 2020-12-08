Marshall Medical Centers overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, prepare for post-Thanksgiving spike

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – At Marshall Medical Centers, every ICU bed in the hospital is taken by patients fighting for their life against the coronavirus.

Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff told News 19 there are 55 total in-patients currently.

“That’s the highest number of COVID positive in-patients that we’ve ever had since we started this journey back in March,” said Woodruff.

The hospitals suspended elective surgeries last week to make room, but

Woodruff expects the number of new cases to grow even more after the holidays.

“I dread the next couple weeks because I can’t imagine how we’re going to handle this. Our staff numbers are limited and it’s a challenge for us. We’ll make it through somehow because we always do,” added Woodruff.

“This virus does not see county lines. So if we’re traveling around and we’re in close proximity to other people, if you’re breathing and you’re in a room where other people are breathing, you have the opportunity to get this virus,” said Alabama Department of Public Health Assistant District Administrator Michael Glenn.

Woodruff explained to News 19 that they do have a plan, though, for if numbers do spike again.

“We do have a couple of large areas within both of our facilities that we could develop and put cots in and make those big, I guess wards, would be the best way to describe that,” said Woodruff.

She and Glenn said that prevention is key to saving lives and it’s easy: wash your hands, social distance, and wear a face covering.

“Don’t think about yourself, think about members in your family that are elderly or people you encounter while you’re out and about shopping, whatever it is that you’re doing,” said Woodruff.

“We’re in a very serious position and next month to six weeks, I don’t foresee these numbers going down any, there’s been nothing to allude me to think that anything is going to change over the next four to six weeks if we don’t change our behavior. We have the capacity to change this,” added Glenn.

While the number of in-patients fluctuates, Woodruff says the death rate has been steady.

Woodruff also told News 19 that the months of working on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis has been draining for the healthcare workers both mentally and physically.

She said counseling is being offered to workers who want to use it.