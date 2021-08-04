Marshall Medical Centers limiting patient visitation due to COVID-19

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall Medical Centers announced some visitation changes Tuesday morning.

Hospital officials said no visitors are allowed for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Visitation for other, non-COVID-19 patients may also be limited at other times due to large influxes of COVID-19 patients in the lobby and emergency rooms.

Officials added that the hospital is not a COVID-19 testing site, directing the public to visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website to find a nearby testing site.