Marshall Medical Centers limiting patient visitation due to COVID-19

Northeast Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall Medical Centers announced some visitation changes Tuesday morning.

Hospital officials said no visitors are allowed for patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Visitation for other, non-COVID-19 patients may also be limited at other times due to large influxes of COVID-19 patients in the lobby and emergency rooms.

Officials added that the hospital is not a COVID-19 testing site, directing the public to visit the Alabama Department of Public Health website to find a nearby testing site.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News