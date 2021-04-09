Marshall Medical Center South breaking ground for multi-million dollar expansion, renovation

BOAZ, Ala. – Construction is underway for an expansion and changes to Marshall Medical Center South in Boaz.

Hospital officials announced Friday that they had broken ground on a $61.3 million project to renovate and expand the hospital.

Once completed, the main hospital entrance will be relocated to the north end of the hospital, adding 125 parking spaces in the process.

The new entrance will include a new drop-off canopy and the ground floor of the expansion will house multiple facilities:

The cafeteria

A coffee cafe

A Conference Room

Restrooms

The gift shop

The second floor will house a check-in and consultation room for outpatient surgeries and the third floor will include an 18-bed ICU and 32-bed inpatient section, along with an area for endoscopy procedures.

Hospital officials said paperwork for the bed tower portion of the expansion is pending with the State of Alabama.

Part of the project also includes a medical mall linking the expansion to the existing physician office building, with room for future clinic and office/support space.

The expansion and renovation project, approved by Marshall County and Huntsville health authorities last year, is expected to be completed in 36-40 months.