GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Marshall Medical Center North Campus is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, June 9, and Wednesday, June 10.

The event happens from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday.

The drive will be on the third floor of the medical plaza in Classroom A.

All donors will receive a tote bag and be entered in the drawing for a Yeti cooler.