Marshall Medical Center expects to administer first round of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – High-risk staff will be receiving the first round of COVID-19 vaccines at Marshall Medical Center North and South Tuesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 23.

Hospital officials said the first rounds are being reserved for those who care for or regularly come into contact with known COVID-19 patients.

Huntsville Hospital staff will be traveling to the hospitals to administer the limited supply of initial doses – and to specific departments in the hospital.

Employees eligible to receive the vaccine are required to fill out a form in order to be included, which also includes a commitment to be available for a booster three weeks later – January 12 and 13.

MMC President Cheryl Hayes assured employees who weren’t included in the first round that their turn is coming.

“Additional vaccine beyond this initial round is expected to be available very soon. The vaccine created by Moderna is expected to be shipped by the end of the month, and will possibly be here within days of the Pfizer vaccine. Both vaccines are very effective, and both vaccines require two injections. Once the Moderna vaccine is available, we should have sufficient doses to vaccinate all employees who want it.” Marshall Medical Centers President Cheryl Hayes