Marshall jail officer accused of smuggling tobacco to inmates

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A corrections officer for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office found himself on the wrong side of the bars Friday after being arrested.

The sheriff’s office said Marcus Earl Martin, 25, of Guntersville, was arrested and charged with promoting prison contraband, which is a misdemeanor.

Martin is accused of bringing tobacco products into the jail for inmates, according to the sheriff’s office. He had been an employee of the sheriff’s office for about nine months.

Martin was booked into the jail on a $1,000 bond.