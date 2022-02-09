MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A preliminary hearing has been set for an Albertville woman who is accused of shooting and killing her husband last month.

The court hearing is set to be held on Wednesday, March 9 at 9 a.m. at the Marshall County Courthouse.

53-year-old Kathy Lynn Wright was arrested the night of January 13 after Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputies and Douglas Police responded to a call of shots fired at the home on Johnson Drive.

Authorities found Christopher Allen Wright outside of the home suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office and the Alabama Department of Forensic Science have been assisting in the investigation.

Wright faces a charge of intentional murder. She has been released from jail on a $200,000 bond.