MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a woman was arrested for murder in connection to a domestic violence incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, 53-year-old Krissy Cowen, of Guntersville, was arrested Saturday. She was charged with murder related to domestic violence.

MCSO said that on Dec. 30, deputies responded to a home on Tick Duckett Road in the Martling area about a dead person.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed the incident began as a domestic violence situation between the dead individual and a woman, who was later identified as Cowen.

According to jail records, Cowen was booked into the Marshall County Jail around 10:06 p.m. Saturday. She is being held without bond.

MSCO said this remains an active investigation and more details may be released as they become available.