Marshall County woman accused of using 2×4 wood as weapon in murder investigation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities have charged a woman with murder in connection with a man found dead over the weekend in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged Shannon Elmore with the murder of James Edwards Jr.

On Saturday, July 24, deputies and investigators were called to a home on Water Tank Road in Union Grove about a person found dead. Investigators believe the man had been dead for several days.

Investigators say the autopsy results show Edwards died of blunt force trauma. Authorities believe the suspect hit the victim in the head with a 2×4 piece of wood.

Shannon Elmore was arrested and booked in the Marshall County Jail to await a bond hearing.

The Marshall County Coroners Office and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.