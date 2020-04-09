Marshall County volunteer firefighters upset about receiving expired N95 masks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - Some Marshall County volunteer firefighters, including those at Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department, are frustrated the new N95 respirator masks they received to wear on medical calls are expired.

Alder Springs volunteer fire chief James Edwards told WHNT News 19 they often feel overlooked despite being the first on scene for most medical calls.

“We’re walking in to the unknown. For example, we get called out on a cardiac call, a chest pain call and we get there and all of a sudden they say, ‘Well, we’ve been coughing, we’ve got a fever, this and that. We’re having to pull back put our PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) on and then go back in there,” explained Edwards.

A nationwide personal protective equipment shortage during COVID-19 isn’t making things easier.

“They’re sending everything to the hospital and the doctors and are they really thinking of the firemen, the EMS personnel that’s out here on the frontlines,” said Edwards.

But the Marshall County EMA said they gave out all they were able to get to the volunteer fire departments, full-time fire departments, and local law enforcement.

“It is a nationwide program with strategic national stockpile. The lack of availability surgical masks, N95 masks everywhere. So, what we had was expired N95 masks that we were trying to get out to our first responders,” said Marshall County EMA Anita McBurnett.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alabama Department of Public Health said if expired, N95 respirator masks, should be considered as surgical masks.

Edwards said that wearing the expired masks are better than nothing.

“Even these homemade masks that we’re wearing provides some protection. It don’t provide 100%, or it’s not as good as N95s but any protection is better than no protection whatsoever,” said Edwards.

Other volunteer fire departments in the area are making changes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Four-C firefighters are wearing surgical masks underneath the expired N95 respirator masks as added protection.

Asbury Volunteer Firefighters have stopped responding to basic medical calls in order to lower their risk.

“We are wearing the N95s with eye protection and we do have some rain ponchos that we provide them to wear. We only send two individuals on a medic calls, versus before, we had three or four going on a medic call,” said Edwards.

The Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department is called to about 30 to 40 medical calls a month, so Edwards said they really need quadruple what they have.

Edwards added that either Governor Kay Ivey or President Donald Trump needs to step up and provide more funding or more PPE for the frontline first responders.

Until then, he said, they will make do with what they have.