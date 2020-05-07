Marshall County veterinarians offer half price microchipping during Chip-A-Thon

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Several animal clinics in Marshall County are offering half-price microchipping for cats and dogs during Chip-A-Thon 2020.

The event was created after the devastating tornadoes on April 27, 2011 that not only killed more than 200 people in Alabama, but also caused a large number of animals to go missing or be displaced.

Veterinarians at Lake Guntersville Veterinary Services located inside Pet Depot in Guntersville are doing curbside microchipping for $25. The $25 also covers the one-fee lifelong registration fee for the animal.

Employees say to call (256) 486-9053 before bringing a pet by the clinic.

Veterinarians told WHNT News 19 that microchipping is quick and painless for the animals.

“Pets are very important members of the family and when something happens and one goes missing, it’s very devastating to the families and microchips are the easiest way to reunite them to you,” said veterinarian Martha Bargo.

Spring Creek Animal Clinic in Guntersville and B & A Animal Hospital in Boaz are also participating in Chip-A-Thon 2020.