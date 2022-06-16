MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Reserves’ annual car show is returning on Saturday.

The car show is free for spectators and will show various cars, trucks, and motorcycles at the Boaz VFW Fairgrounds (1441 U.S. Highway 431, Boaz). The event will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The nonprofits will have concessions, door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. The Dukes of Hazzard Museum will also be there with the General Lee.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Reserves is a group of individuals who volunteer to help the sheriff’s office with courtroom security, special events, natural disasters and patrol with full-time deputies.

There is a $20 registration fee for all of the vehicles entered into the show. Money from the event goes to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Reserves to help buy uniforms and equipment.