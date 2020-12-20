Marshall County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who escaped during booking

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who escaped during the booking process Saturday morning.

Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said Yinessa Cantrell Banks was arrested for public intoxication, four misdemeanor crimes, and two drug probation violations.

According to Guthrie, Banks ran away while being booked and was picked up by somebody a shortly thereafter.

Guthrie stressed Banks is a low-level offender and the Sheriff’s Office believes there is no immediate danger or threat to the public.

Banks is around 5′ 6,” tall, weighs 170 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans, and was barefoot.

Anyone with information on Banks’s location should call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034.