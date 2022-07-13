MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Deputies in Marshall County are searching for the suspect or suspects who stole items off an electronic traffic control sign.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, the sign was being used as a mobile caution sign for controlling traffic during a bridge construction on Union Grove Road and Drift Wood Lane.

The sign was loaned by the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

(Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said between July 8 and 11, someone stole the tires, wheels, batteries, and wiring from the sign. Authorities say the perpetrators left behind a tire tool and flashlight.

If you have information related to this incident, contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.