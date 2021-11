The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Casey Brooke Yancy, 27, was last seen leaving her home on Aldridge Gap Road Tuesday. (Photo courtesy Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – A woman was reported missing from Guntersville Wednesday.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said Casey Brooke Yancy, 27, was last seen leaving her home on Aldridge Gap Road Tuesday.

Yancy is 5′ 3″, 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with ‘Outlaw Nation’ on the back.

Anyone with information on her location should contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034.