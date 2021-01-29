Marshall County Sheriff’s Office receives $20,000 for Project Lifesaver, reserve program

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a $20,000 donation from Monica Todd and her husband Joel.

”They’ve been working on this project for, I think right around 12 months. 10 to 12 months selling shirts, tshirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and that type of stuff, and even masks and we just appreciate their hard work. Total amount is $20,000 and we’d like to accept that in honor of her father today, Jerry Staton, Sr. ,” said Sheriff Phil Sims.

The Todd’s had a large check printed Wednesday for $18,000. They received $2,000 more on Thursday and gave it to the department via cashier’s check.

Half will go to Project Lifesaver.

“Seeing the other families and especially children. I know we got a little boy, he was like four years old being raised by his grandmother, and she said he was like Houdini, he just got out of the house and now she has peace of mind,” said Monica.

The program helps first responders find people with cognitive disorders, like Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia, who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering.

“We thought we’d have to use it, I think, two weeks ago. But as we were getting the equipment there and set up, one of our deputies went by a convenience store and saw that individual walking in the parking lot. One of the reasons we did find him was because of a quick response set up through the Project Lifesaver criteria,” explained Sims.

The other half of the money will be given to the volunteer reserve program, who have to buy their own uniforms, bulletproof vests, and other equipment to assist the department.

Sims said there are around 21 reserve deputies right now.

“A lot of times we’re short on manpower. This week, we’re manning the checkpoints for the vaccinations at mental health and the reserves are helping every day with that,” said Sims.

Monica told News 19 she was amazed at the community support.

“Restaurants, car dealerships, individuals, too. They bought the shirts and I tried to meet with all of them myself to give them the shirts and stuff and they all have a story about how either their children are in Project Lifesaver or they’ve got a family member in law enforcement,” added Monica.

As a thank you, the Sheriff is awarding the couple the honor of “Citizens of the Year”.

“Very humbled. I’m very proud to be a part of all of this. I really am. I’m proud to be a part of the reserves,” said Joel.