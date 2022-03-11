MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said an inmate died while on the way to the jail early Friday.

According to Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, one man was arrested following a police chase that ended on Teal Road in Albertville. Guthrie stated the man was placed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle but managed to break free and leap from the vehicle near US-431 and Pleasant Grove Road.

Medics were called and the man was taken to Marshall Medical Center North where he later died. The case was turned over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for further investigation.