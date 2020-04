UNION GROVE, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a man faces murder charges following a stabbing Monday night.

Deputies were called to Dove Circle in Union Grove around 9:55 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man had been stabbed to death.

Donald Terry Sloan, 52, was arrested and taken to the Marshall County Jail.

Sloan was charged with murder. Bond has not yet been set.