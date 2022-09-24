MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) held a Citizens Firearms Safety Course (CFSC) on Saturday afternoon.

Every month, MCSO will be holding the course, which is open to all Marshall County residents who are 18 and older, and it is also free of charge.

According to the sheriff’s office, the CFSC will be held on Saturdays every month beginning at 9 a.m. at the Marshall County FOP Headquarters.

There are two parts to the course. The classroom portion lasts about one hour and consists of instructors familiarizing participants with their firearm and its safety features. The hands-on portion will take place at the sheriff’s office gun range nearby. Participants will be able to handle a firearm and familiarize themselves with the correct technique in order to safely fire a weapon.

A sack lunch and water will be provided, however, you must bring your own eye and ear protection. Sunscreen is also encouraged.

The dates of each course are based on range and instructor availability, and are also subject to changes due to weather. If you are interested in attending the course, you must fill out the registration. You can also contact Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie at 256-582-2034 with any questions.