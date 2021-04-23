Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating sex offender

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A sex offender last reported his location to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office in August 2020 and they are now trying to locate him.

The Sheriff’s Office said Justin Norris Norton, 35, has been convicted of first-degree rape and second-degree sexual abuse. He is 5′ 6,” tall, weighs 135 lbs., and has hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows where Norton is should call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 582-2034.

The Sheriff’s Office added that anyone who is hiding Norton or allowing him to stay at their home will be arrested as well.