Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrests Grove Oak man for burglary

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a Grove Oak man has been arrested after breaking into a Marshall County home in February.

Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said deputies were called to a burglary call in the 200-block of Meltonsville Road early in the day on Feb. 21.

The homeowner told the Sheriff’s Office that guns, jewelry, medication, and personal documents had been stolen from the ransacked home.

Later that night, deputies went to a home on Old 227 Road, where they found a pill bottle from the Meltonsville Road home on the ground near the front door.

Deputies then searched the Old 227 Road home and found a large amount of the items stolen from Meltonsville Road, which were returned to the homeowner.

Warrants were issued for Evan Blake Holtzclaw, 22.

He was arrested on March 6 and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property.

He was taken to the Marshall County Jail and held without bond.