Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrests Boaz man on burglary, drug charges

HORTON, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a Boaz man was arrested in connection with multiple burglaries across the county Friday.

According to Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, Douglas Police and deputies were called to a home on Old Oneonta Road after a homeowner told police she saw security footage of a man trying to break into her home.

Deputies found Justin Ryan Beck, 29, at the home, and after searching the van he was driving, found multiple items from not only the home on Old Oneonta Road, but multiple burglaries across the county as well.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and Albertville Police aslo found methamphetice and marijuana in the van.

Beck was taken to the Marshall County Jail and booked in without bond on several charges:

Third-degree burglary

Possession of burglar’s tools

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Second-degree possession of marijuana

Third-degree theft of property

Receiving stolen property

Illegal possession of prescription drugs