MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has a new officer, and he’s arguably the cutest among the entire force.

K-9 Puma and his handler, Deputy Cagan Ridgway, have been training in Pennsylvania for the past five weeks, but are now officially certified and ready to hit the streets and crack down on crime.

The sheriff’s office said this is the first K-9 unit they’ve had in a long time.

Deputy Cagan Ridgway & K-9 Puma

The only other K-9 unit listed on the MCSO is a bloodhound named Dixie. Her handlers are reserve Deputy Glen Pike and Bobby Bailey. According to the sheriff’s office website, Dixie gets to help aide in the search for missing people as well as assist other agencies.



K-9 Bloodhound Dixie

Police dogs are an expensive yet indispensable asset to any law enforcement agency, usually costing anywhere from $8-15,000 between purchasing, transportation and feeding.