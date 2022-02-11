MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – If you’ve received a peculiar call from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office recently, then listen up, because scammers are at it again.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said their office is the latest of the area law enforcement agency to get targeted.

The fraudster has gotten the name of one of their deputies and is impersonating him, telling potential victims if they don’t pay a fine or if they don’t show up for a court date, they’ll be arrested.

Sims said he called the number and the voicemail identifies the contact as the office’s “Recovery Citation Unit,” which doesn’t exist.

He said he tried unsuccessfully to stop the con via phone calls with the scammer.

The sheriff’s office took to Facebook, warning anyone who may get a call from the area code (256) number.

“We as law enforcement, whether it’s my agency or any other, will not call you on the phone and try to take money from you, saying you owe a fine or anything like that — like you didn’t show up for court, you owe us money right now, that’s never going to happen,” Sims told News 19.

He said if anyone has been a victim of the scam, call the ‘real’ Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 5582-2034.