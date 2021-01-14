Marshall County Sheriff reacts to backlash of reserve deputy’s U.S. Capitol march attendance

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is facing backlash on social media after it came to light that a reserve deputy was in Washington DC when pro-Trump rioters broke through windows and eventually breached the U.S. Capitol building.

More than 50 police officers were injured, one of which later died of his injuries.

So far, more than 100 people have been arrested.

Some are asking the Sheriff to hold the reserve deputy accountable for being there.

Jordan McGeorge has only been a volunteer reserve deputy for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for around five months.

“As a reserve, I mainly help with events that go on in the county,” said McGeorge.

“He is not a paid employee of this sheriff’s office. He gives his time voluntarily. He’s not compensated one way or another,” explained Sheriff Phil Sims.

McGeorge told News 19 that it was important for him to be at the election certification rally last week.

“The whole reason for us going was so for us to see for ourselves what was going to go on. we went and listened to Trump speak, then we marched to the capitol,” explained McGeorge.

During the rally, a mob of pro-Trump rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol building.

“The breach of the capitol, I’m opposed to. I’m opposed to any kind of violence whatsoever. I believe in a person’s right to protest in a peaceful manner,” added Sheriff Sims.

McGeorge said when things escalated, he did not want to be any part of it and left.

He added that he also does not support violence at rallies.

“As far as why they done what they done, the people who did, I have no earthly idea why they done what they done. The people that I walked with in the march to the capitol never spoke of wanting to do any of that,” said McGeorge.

That visit is now putting heat on the sheriff’s office, but Sheriff Phil Sims says McGeorge had every right to be there.

“Just because you volunteer to help a law enforcement agency does not negate his first amendment right, so he still has his first amendment right just like you and I do or anybody else,” said Sheriff Sims.

He said despite backlash online, McGeorge is allowed to continue volunteering.

“I have seen no evidence where he violated the law. I’ve seen no evidence where he participated in breaching the Capitol. I have no evidence he used his position as a reserve deputy to influence anybody or any way. He didn’t use any county equipment. He didn’t use any of the badge or ID cards associated with the sheriff’s office that I’m aware of. Until I’m shown evidence that he actually broke the law, I’m not going to do anything,” explained Sheriff Sims.