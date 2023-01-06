MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims has named Chief Investigator Willie Orr as the next chief deputy for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO).

Orr comes into the position previously held by Steve Guthrie, who passed away in November.

Sims said Orr is a proven leader who is highly respected in the sheriff’s office.

“Chief Orr is well respected by all and has proven himself to be a great leader within the sheriff’s office. I look forward to working with him in his new role,” he said.

A native of the Martling Community, Orr has always considered Marshall County his home despite spending part of his career away from it.

Orr’s long career in law enforcement began in 1997 as a corrections officer in Calhoun County. While serving there, Orr attended Jacksonville State University, where he graduated with a bachelor of science with a major in criminal justice and a minor in forensics in December of 1999.

After graduation, Orr served as a patrol deputy in Calhoun County before becoming an investigator with the Calhoun/Cleburne Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

In August 2004, Orr took a position with the 29th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and worked with the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Orr made his return to North Alabama in 2017, when he began work as a deputy sheriff with MSCO. Since then he has been promoted to patrol lieutenant and later chief investigator.

Orr said he is looking forward to the new opportunity to serve the county that he calls home.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve our county and I am looking forward to continuing to serve in this new position,” he said.