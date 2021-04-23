Marshall County Sheriff deputies participate in drug take back event

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to limit access to old or unused medication through a drug take-back program.

Deputies take part every year in hopes of cleaning out medicine cabinets, and drawers full of the medications that may just be forgotten about.

Sheriff Phil Sims told News 19 this free event helps the community in a couple of ways.

He said often times people will flush their medications down the drain but that residue could get into the water system at the water treatment facility or even the lake.

Another way is limiting access to children.

“That’s always been a big problem in our schools as far as access to pills and narcotics is that kids will go through their grandparents or their parents medicine cabinets and find old medication such as, it could be old pain pills they didn’t take from a surgery sitting around, it could be antidepressants they didn’t take, that type stuff. So, it’s good just to get that out of your medicine cabinet that way you don’t have to worry about kids getting into it,” said Sims.

Deputies will be at the Walmart in Guntersville Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.