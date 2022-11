MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Due to an increase in flu cases, schools in Marshall County will have temporary virtual classes starting on Nov. 7.

With an increase in both staff and student flu numbers, Marshall County Schools (MCS) will transition into virtual learning.

According to a message on MCS’ website, virtual classes will begin on Monday, Nov. 7 going through Thursday, Nov. 10. All students and staff will also be off on Nov. 11 for Veteran’s Day.