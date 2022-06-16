MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Students at Marshall County Schools will be able to have free breakfast and lunch again this fall, according to a statement from the school system.

The program can continue into the 2022-23 school year thanks to the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) laid out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010.

According to Marshall County Schools, CEP allows schools and school districts in low-income areas to get rid of meal applications and serve breakfast and lunch to all students at no cost. Meals provided by the program are focused on nutrition and allow more time for students to eat.

“Children need healthy meals to learn,” the school system wrote. “CEP helps ensure more students come to class well-nourished and ready to learn.”

Parents or guardians who need more information on the program can contact Child Nutrition Program Director Casey Partain here.