Marshall County Schools sets high school graduation dates

Northeast Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County Schools will hold graduation ceremonies for its high school seniors near the end of July.

Superintendent Cindy Wigley said in a post Wednesday that the district waited as long as possible to set graduation dates in an effort to have a traditional graduation ceremony for seniors.

The dates planned are:

  • Asbury High School – July 23, 8:30 p.m., at the stadium
  • Douglas High School – July 24, 8:30 p.m., at the stadium
  • DAR High School – July 27, 8:30 p.m., Burkey Center
  • Brindlee Mountain High School – July 28, 8:30 p.m., at the stadium

Wigley said principals are working out details of how many tickets families will receive, based on the school facilities and state health guidelines on social distancing.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories