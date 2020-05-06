Marshall County Schools sets high school graduation dates

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County Schools will hold graduation ceremonies for its high school seniors near the end of July.

Superintendent Cindy Wigley said in a post Wednesday that the district waited as long as possible to set graduation dates in an effort to have a traditional graduation ceremony for seniors.

The dates planned are:

Asbury High School – July 23, 8:30 p.m., at the stadium

Douglas High School – July 24, 8:30 p.m., at the stadium

DAR High School – July 27, 8:30 p.m., Burkey Center

Brindlee Mountain High School – July 28, 8:30 p.m., at the stadium

Wigley said principals are working out details of how many tickets families will receive, based on the school facilities and state health guidelines on social distancing.