Marshall County Schools offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Board of Education is working to prepare students for back to school in a new way this summer.

It is one of the first school districts in North Alabama to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students 12 and older.

The first day of school is still over a month away but the Marshall County school system is already gearing up for another school year.

To help keep students safe as they crowd back into schools for traditional learning, the district is hoping to prepare and protect them from the spread of the coronavirus by offering free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

“The purpose is to remove barriers for access and to reduce the infection rate and reduce the number of quarantines,” said Superintendent Cindy Wigley.

Wigley tells News 19 they do not want to have the same issues they had last year.

“We didn’t close school because of covid, we closed school because we didn’t have people to operate school. We had folks that were in quarantine, we didn’t have bus drivers, lunchroom workers, we didn’t have staff to operate school,” she added.

The Alabama Department of Public Health currently lists Marshall County in the very high risk category for COVID-19.

Wigley says the vaccination clinics using the two-dose Pfizer vaccine are voluntary.

“We have heard from some about they don’t know which one to get, or where to get it, and we just know by offering this clinic in their home communities, four districts within the area, that that’s more convenient to parents and hopefully it’ll reduce the number of quarantines this school year,” Wigley said.

Other school districts hosting student COVID-19 vaccination clinics include Huntsville, Madison County, and Muscle Shoals.