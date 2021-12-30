Marshall County road closed after landslide

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Union Grove Road in Marshall County was closed after the foundation washed away, leaving a 60-foot deep hole.

District 1 Foreman Jeremy Griggs said that it may be more than a month before the road can be repaired. The area is extremely dangerous and should be avoided at all costs. Drivers can take a detour on Driftwood Drive instead, which connects to Union Grave Road on either side of the closed area.

The landslide was likely caused by severe thunderstorms that rolled through the area on December 29. The assessment of the damage is still ongoing. Officials also noted that a gas line was exposed when the dirt washed away, but assured that it should cause no problem.