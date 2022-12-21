GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The sheriff’s office says a new scam circulating in Marshall County is targeting the family members of inmates.

According to a statement from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the scam involves the caller telling the potential victim that they work for a bonding company and are trying to bond their family member out of jail.

The scammer then asks for money through apps or via gift cards.

Deputies say the scammers have used multiple names, including Kyle Larson, and different names for the fake bonding company — though it appears they will also use legitimate bonding company names too.

The sheriff’s office continued by saying the scammers also use local judges, law enforcement, correctional officers, and court referral personnel names on the paperwork and the phone calls with the families.

“Remember, a legitimate bonding company will accept cash and other forms of payment,” the statement read. “Always verify who the bonding company is by checking with Google, the sheriff’s office or police department, demand to meet in person at their office, or by checking with the circuit clerk’s office.”

“Bonding companies and their agents must be approved and on file with the circuit clerk,” the sheriff’s office continued.

The sheriff’s office says it is working with other agencies, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Scottsboro Police Department, on fighting this scam and another involving fake bond paperwork.

If you are a victim of this scam or have information related to the investigation, call 256-582-2034 or contact your local law enforcement agency.