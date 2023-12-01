MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities in Marshall County have reopened a 41-year-old case regarding an infant who was found dead.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), in February of 1982, the body of a newborn had been left at a trash dump in the Pleasant Grove area. The body had been wrapped in a small woman’s housecoat and laid in a cardboard box.

The infant appeared to have been born at full term.

“Sheriff’s Investigators worked very hard on the case, but were never able to generate any usable leads as to the identity of the child or the parents,” the release said.

The body was taken for an autopsy and then returned to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office (MCCO), according to the sheriff’s office. The infant was buried at the Crestview Cemetary in Guntersville under the name of Angel Jane Doe.

Investigators, MCCO and the District Attorney’s Office began trying to identify the child, and to bring some closure to the case.

The release from the sheriff’s office stated, “With advancements in DNA technology, it was determined that Genetic Genealogy testing would be the best course of action.”

Angel Jane Doe was exhumed on November 30, after coroner Cody Nugent received an exhumation order. The sheriff’s office confirmed that the infant’s remains will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for DNA retrieval.

After another recent success with genetic genealogy, authorities say they are hopeful that the technology can also be used to resolve this case.

“At this point, our focus is on identification of the child and the family, as it would be a tremendous relief to not only local law enforcement, but the community as well,” the release added.

If anyone has information regarding Angel Jane Doe, please contact MCSO at (256)-528-2034.