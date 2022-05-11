MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Officials in Marshall County are asking for help finding a missing woman.

According to a Facebook post from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, April Leigh Stark was last seen at her home on Cottonville Road in Grant on Monday, May 9.

The sheriff’s office did not provide a description for Stark’s physical appearance in the post.

Stark is said to have left her home driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with the tag 50DG651. She has not been seen since, according to the sheriff’s office.

If you have information related to Stark’s whereabouts, contact the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034.