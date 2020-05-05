Marshall County nonprofit seeks donations on Giving Tuesday

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Giving Tuesday is May 5, 2020. It is a day for people to give back to the groups that help so many in our communities. It is a task more important than ever because so many need extra help amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Temporary Emergency Services of Arab (TESA) is just one of the many nonprofits across the Tennessee Valley asking for donations to celebrate Giving Tuesday.

The thrift store and food pantry has officially reopened under Governor Kay Ivey’s Safer at Home order and workers are taking extra precautions to keep things clean, including wearing gloves and masks.

They are still accepting clothing donations but will wait a few days before sorting through them. Workers told WHNT News 19 that it has been a tough time for many who have been laid off and can’t afford food, but they help year-round.

“We see quite a few people every day, every week, for coming in for food, help with utilities when we have the funding, help with clothes, house fire, domestic violence situations, diapers, formula, you name it. If we can help, we’re going to try to do our best to help and we wouldn’t be able to do that without people donating or coming through our thrift stores and shopping,” said store manager Crystal Scott.

TESA is part of Marshall County Christian Services, which also owns Second Chance in Albertville.

Anyone can donate items or money inside the stores, drop it off curbside, or donate online here.