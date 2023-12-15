HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Two women originally from Marshall County have just released a new children’s book for Christmas, and they’re using a portion of the profits to give back.

Cousins Haley Watson and Kennedy Allen, who are both in their twenties, collaborated on their second published book, called “Peppermint Path Animal Shelter: A Christmas Story.”

The book is for children ages 5-11. According to Beyond Sun Books, it’s a “whimsical Christmas tale with a magic portal from the North Pole that transports elves to a pop-up animal shelter, where pets can be adopted by loving families just in time for Christmas.”

Watson wrote the book, and Allen illustrated it.

According to Beyond Sun Books, they will donate 10% of the profits from an individual’s purchase of the book to the safe and friendly animal shelter of the purchaser’s choice.

Watson and Allen’s first book, “Horus the Friendly Pumpkin Finds a Family,” was released earlier this year, with a goal of teaching children the value of friendship and positivity.

Watson and Allen attended Kate Duncan Smith DAR High School in Grant before attending the University of Alabama. Watson now lives in Illinois, and Allen now lives in Scottsboro.

For more information on Watson and Allen’s books and where you can buy them, click here.