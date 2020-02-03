Marshall County man pleads not guilty to attempted murder

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – One Marshall County man accused of trying to kill two people with a sickle was in front of a judge Monday.

Brandon Wade Fletcher pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder.

Court documents show it was ruled that Fletcher is not indigent and has retained the service of Hon. Thomas B. Woodall.

Fletcher was arrested by Grant police and Marshall County Sheriff’s deputies in October 2019.

During a search of his home back then, investigators said they found the sickle used in the assault, along with bleach and other cleaning materials.

The sheriff’s office believed Fletcher was attempting to cover up evidence from the crime.

Fletcher’s pre-trial hearing is set for May 5 at 9 a.m.