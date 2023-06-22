GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Grant man accused of corpse abuse has pleaded not guilty to those charges, according to online court records.

44-year-old Patrick Gerald Seals was arrested on October 28, 2022, after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), said the body of Kendra Leigh Green, 25, was found in a shed.

Authorities said that shed was on the property of a home on Stewart Hollow Road near the bottom of Grant Mountain. Deputies claim the body, later identified as Green, was found while the property was being searched.

Green, from Arab, had been reported missing by family members and searches had been conducted for several days, after they said she hadn’t been heard from or seen since October 10.

MCSO Chief Deputy Willy Orr told News 19 that Green’s family had been looking for her when they filed a missing person report and were helpful in establishing identifying information that helped the investigation.

Seals was charged with abusing a corpse, a Class C felony. While more charges were initially expected, Orr said they “don’t anticipate any additional charges” against Seals.

There were more persons of interest in the case, Orr said, but charges against anyone else aren’t likely “at this time,” he added.

Orr explained to News 19 that Green “had elevated levels of methamphetamine in her system, which most likely contributed to her death, which was ruled an overdose.”

A pretrial docket hearing has been scheduled for December 31, 2025, though there is a true possibility the case could be tried before then.