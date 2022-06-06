MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to an incident that happened in 2020, according to court documents.

54-year-old Donal Terry Sloan entered his guilty plea on April 4, online court records show.

Sloan was arrested in 2020 following a stabbing in Union Grove. Authorities said they were called to the scene on Dove Circle around 9:55 that April, where they found a man had been stabbed to death.

Donal Terry Sloan

(Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

That man’s identity has not been released.

Sloan, 52 at the time, was charged with murder. His bond was set at $200,000. He was indicted a few months later in June of 2020.

According to court documents, Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison.