MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to an incident that happened in 2020, according to court documents.
54-year-old Donal Terry Sloan entered his guilty plea on April 4, online court records show.
Sloan was arrested in 2020 following a stabbing in Union Grove. Authorities said they were called to the scene on Dove Circle around 9:55 that April, where they found a man had been stabbed to death.
That man’s identity has not been released.
Sloan, 52 at the time, was charged with murder. His bond was set at $200,000. He was indicted a few months later in June of 2020.
According to court documents, Sloan was sentenced to 20 years in prison.