MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — A Marshall County man was convicted of rape of a child Friday, according to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Jennifer Bray said that Lawson James Lewis Miller Sr. was convicted of first-degree rape of a child less than 12, first-degree rape by forcible compulsion, and incest by a Marshall County Jury on Friday. Circuit Court Judge Christopher Abel has set a sentencing hearing for July 31.

The case was prosecuted by Bray and Assistant District Attorney Adam Culbert.

Bray said the conviction comes after a three-day trial where evidence and testimony showed that Miller had sexually abused a child for almost two years beginning before they were 12.

The district attorney said that a forensic scientist testified that Miller’s DNA was found on multiple pieces of the victim’s clothing.

Bray said the jury deliberated for only around 40 minutes Friday afternoon before finding Miller guilty on all charges.

The district attorney said she is proud to have been able to successfully prosecute the case.

“We are so proud of the victim for having the courage to face this individual and ensure that he is held accountable for his crimes,” she said. “It is only fitting that today’s verdict was returned during National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. I’m thankful for all my staff’s hard work and dedication to justice this week – this was undoubtedly a team effort. We plan to ask Judge Abel for the maximum sentence.”