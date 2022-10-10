MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Marshall County man for murder.

On Sept. 30, the court affirmed the conviction of Dale Lynne Hopson, 54, of Joppa for the murder of his wife, Joyce Green Bates in 2016.

Hopson was convicted and sentenced to life in prison by a Marshall County judge on Feb. 26, 2021.

Testimony from the trial showed that on April 16, 2016, Hopson called 911 saying that he had accidentally shot and killed his wife. Family member’s testified that he had been acting erratically before the call. Hopson’s behavior was also suspicious to first responders and law enforcement on the scene.

The investigation showed that Hopson’s wife could not have died in an accident and that he had been responsible for her death.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall commended Assistant Attorney General Steve Dodd for his work in defending the conviction. He also thanked Marshall County District Attorney Everette Johnson and his staff for their help in the proceedings