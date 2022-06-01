MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man arrested last week on second-degree sexual abuse charges has had several more sex-related charges added, including those against children.

23-year-old Olon Willard Morris III of Arab now faces additional charges of rape (strong arm), second-degree sodomy, production of pornography with minors, possession of child pornography, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer and enticing a child to enter a vehicle or house for immoral purposes.

Morris was arrested on Friday, May 27 around 5:15 p.m.

Olon Willard Morris, III

(Marshall County Sheriff’s Office)

Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the case was one that investigators had worked with the Department of Human Resources and the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center.

One of Morris’ victims, Guthrie says, was over the age of 12.

The case was presented to a Marshall County Grand Jury, and Morris was indicted on the charge of second-degree child abuse.

Bond had originally been set at $250,000, but with the new charges, now sits at $500,000.

Morris remains in the custody of the Marshall County Jail.