MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Marshall County man is facing multiple charges after court documents say he scammed residents out of home repairs.

34-year-old Robert Long of Arab was arrested on Monday, October 3.

Court documents say Long “knowingly promised” to do home repairs for two men after agreeing to the work and accepting payment ahead of time. Those documents say Long “did not intend” to complete that work or knew it wouldn’t happen at all.

A Marshall County Grand Jury indicted Long in February 2022, with a warrant for his arrest being served earlier this week.

In the indictment, Long is accused of using “deception, intimidation, undue influence, force or threat of force” to gain “unauthorized control” over the funds of one of the victims, an elderly man.

Long is charged with two counts of first-degree theft of property, two counts of home repair fraud and first-degree financial exploitation of an elderly person.

Robert Long (Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The 34-year-old was booked into the Marshall County Jail on a $40,000 bond. He was released late Wednesday night.

An arraignment hearing has been set for December 5.