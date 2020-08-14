Marshall County man arrested in death investigation of estranged wife

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Adkins on August 13th, following an investigation into the death of Sheri Jeanee Adkins.

Sheri Jeanee Adkins’ body was found on August 5th, 2020 on Columbus City Road near Grant.

Investigators say Joshua Adkins is the estranged husband of Sheri. On Thursday morning, deputies executed a warrant of Mr. Adkins’s home in Huntsville off Bob Wallace Drive. They say he was taken into custody without incident.

No bond has been set for Mr. Adkins. He is currently in the Marshall County Jail, according to the report.

The State Fire Marshall, Huntsville PDs Crime Investigation Division, SWAT, and Crime Scene Division, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.