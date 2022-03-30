MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Arab authorities say a 20-year-old man is behind bars following a theft investigation.

Arab Chief of Police Shane Washburn says a theft report was filed on February 1, 2022. That report listed Brier Evans Ditto as a suspect.

Investigators say they discovered that Ditto had stolen around $50,000 from the victim over the span of a year and a half.

Arab Police were able to find and arrest Ditto, charging him with first-degree theft of property at a residence on Walley Drive in Marshall County. Ditto was taken into custody on March 29.

Ditto remains in the Marshall County Jail on a $20,000 bond.