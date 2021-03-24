Marshall County looks to spend $600,000 Community Development Block Grant

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Marshall County leaders are trying to figure out where and how to spend a large chunk of specially allocated Community Development Block Grant funding for coronavirus response and recovery activities.

A public hearing on the issue was held during Wednesday’s commission meeting.

EMA director Anita McBurnett said she is working with the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Government, with public and commissioner input, on deciding which agencies should get a portion of the $600,000 of Community Development Block Grant funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Currently, they have it split between the following eight projects:

Marshall County Christian Services- provide food for the elderly Marshall County Homeless Ministries- construction/renovation of ministry center and provide COVID-19 testing Mountain Lakes Behavioral Healthcare- provide transportation for clients to appointments Marshall Medical Centers- van program to transport patients once they leave the hospital Careplus Family Medical- provide COVID-19 vaccination and education on-site for various industries CASA of Marshall County- address needs of elderly in the way of food and other services Domestic Violence Crisis Services- transportation as well as disinfecting products for COVID-19 prevention Marshall County EMA- purchase three message boards to notify public of vaccination clinic information

“Those agencies that are pulling together, working together to try to provide as much services as we can to our citizens at the same time making sure that we don’t focus on any one program or any one group of people but that we are covering everybody,” explained McBurnett.

McBurnett added they are over budget with those plans, so they are going back to the drawing board for now to figure out where to cut from.