MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A heavy police presence was seen at the Guntersville Walmart Saturday, but don’t be alarmed. The cops weren’t there to take down any bad guys, they were there to take kids in need Christmas shopping.

Officers with different law enforcement agencies in Marshall County gathered at the Guntersville Walmart on Saturday afternoon to help children shop for Christmas presents.

‘Shop with a Cop’ is a program that’s held each year in counties across the nation where cops are paired up with children, usually age 6-10, and help them shop for Christmas presents for their immediate family members and themselves.

Marshall County ‘Shop with a Cop’ (Photo: Guntersville Walmart)

In Marshall County, the event is sponsored by the local chapter of the Alabama Fraternal Order of Police (FOP). Guntersville, Albertville, Boaz and Arab Police Departments, as well as the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama State Troopers participated in the event.

Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said that between all the law enforcement agencies present, there was a total of 61 officers, deputies, and FOP members there to help 95 children shop for presents.

Sims also said each child got $150 to spend while walking around the store paired up with an officer.

“Thank you to everyone that donated for this cause,” said Sheriff Sims, “Because of the generous support of the community, the FOP was able to give each child $150 to spend for Christmas. This is one of many ways law enforcement is able to be involved with our community. This type of interaction helps build trust and relationships between our youth and law enforcement.”

To see more pictures from the event, you can check out the Marshall County FOP’s Facebook page here.