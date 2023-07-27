MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — A Marshall County Judge has ordered a continuance in the harassment case against Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) Director John Cooper.

In an order filed Thursday morning, District Judge Mitchell S. Floyd continued the case and scheduled new court date for January 3, 2024. A bench trial was originally set for August 2, but the prosecution asked to delay the case earlier this week.

Cooper, 75, turned himself in on harassment charges on June 12. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s Chief Deputy Willy Orr confirmed he was briefly booked into the Marshall County Jail on June 12 at 11:53 a.m. before posting his $500 bond at 12:35 p.m.

The motion to continue the case, filed by Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Kromann, cited a civil case over a property dispute “concerning the alleged existence of an easement on the Defendant’s land.”

He said the case features similar facts to the criminal case, and those facts motivated the prosecution to ask for a continuance so they can let the civil case move through the court system.

Judge Floyd’s order set the new date based on the existence of that civil case, alongside the fact that neither party has conducted discovery.

The warrant for Cooper’s arrest, filed on June 26, states he directed a threat at another man, and “told the victim that he would shoot him, then threatened to whoop the victim’s a**” on June 5.